Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP

Enjoy rare & allocated whisk(e)ys that have been tucked away since the beginning of the year at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 21 from 4pm-midnight. Elevated 1 oz. pours of whiskeys, ryes, scotches and bourbons will be available for purchase throughout the restaurant, including Pappy Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace's Antique Collection, 12-year-old Old Forester Birthday Bourbon and more! 100% Limestone filtered ice cubes provided by Kentucky Straight Ice will also be available for a small upcharge. Early arrival is encouraged. #hangup

For more information call (502) 631-4180 or visit 8uplouisville.com