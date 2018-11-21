Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP

to Google Calendar - Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP - 2018-11-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP - 2018-11-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP - 2018-11-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP - 2018-11-21 16:00:00

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen 350 W Chestnut St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Enjoy rare & allocated whisk(e)ys that have been tucked away since the beginning of the year at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 21 from 4pm-midnight. Elevated 1 oz. pours of whiskeys, ryes, scotches and bourbons will be available for purchase throughout the restaurant, including Pappy Van Winkle, Buffalo Trace's Antique Collection, 12-year-old Old Forester Birthday Bourbon and more! 100% Limestone filtered ice cubes provided by Kentucky Straight Ice will also be available for a small upcharge. Early arrival is encouraged. #hangup

For more information call  (502) 631-4180 or visit 8uplouisville.com

Info
8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen 350 W Chestnut St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP - 2018-11-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP - 2018-11-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP - 2018-11-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Elevated & Allocated Whisk(e)y Tasting at 8UP - 2018-11-21 16:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

November 9, 2018

Saturday

November 10, 2018

Sunday

November 11, 2018

Monday

November 12, 2018

Tuesday

November 13, 2018

Wednesday

November 14, 2018

Thursday

November 15, 2018

Submit Yours