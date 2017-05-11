Eli Conley in Concert

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

Eli Conley in Concert

"That voice! You'll recognize it everywhere. Eli Conley possesses the rare gift of a distinctive vocal timbre that separates him from scores of singer-songwriters in the modern folk ilk." Tom Semioli, Minor 7th

"Eli is the kind of guy who gives more than he receives, who listens more than he talks... and then, when you least expect it, creates beautiful music with meaning and care. Every time I hear Eli play live, I’m struck by not only his musicianship, but the power of his narrative... By the time Eli finishes his last song, those listening will never be the same. And they won’t just have learned, and opened, and maybe felt home for the first time. They’ll never go back to where they were." Joshua Klipp, Original Plumbing

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

