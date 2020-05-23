Elizabethtown BBQ Blues & Bikes Festival

Join us May 26, 2018, from noon-10pm for the Thunder into E'town Motorcycle Ride and 6th Annual BBQ, Blues & Bikes Festival in downtown Elizabethtown, KY.

Smokers will be going all night getting ready for 25,000 plus Bikers, BBQ & Blues fans to gobble up. As with anything good it doesn't last forever. Get there early to make sure you get all you want. Vendors start serving at noon and go until sold out.

The Blues Stages, that's right 2 stages, will be busting out smokin' blues from 12:00 - 10:00.

Benefit Ride for the DAV Benevolence Funnd. Kick stands up and throttles rolling at 10:00 AM. We will tour the countryside and then make a grand entrance to kick off the Festival. You won't want to miss this!

Kids Activities will be in abundance once again this year. The Kid's Area will be open from Noon - 6:00.

For more information visit bbqbluesfest.com