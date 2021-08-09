Elizabethtown Choral Society Auditions

Elizabethtown Choral Society, a classical choral group for advanced musicians, is seeking new members. The group performs a wide variety of choral repertoire and is open to musicians from throughout the Hardin County area and beyond. Auditions are set for August 9 & 16, or an alternative date can be requested. See more about audition scheduling at the group's Facebook page, or email ElizabethtownChoralSociety@yahoo.com. Note that there are 2 nights to pick from for auditions - August 9 or August 16.

For more information call (270) 234-8507.

