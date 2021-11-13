Elizabethtown Junior Woman's Club Holiday Marketplace

Come start your holiday shopping at the Annual EJWC Holiday Marketplace at Pritchard Community Center in Elizabethtown, KY. With approximately 70 unique art and craft vendors, you are certain to find something special to put under the tree. Food trucks will be serving up lunch, so come spend the day with us. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Crusade for Children and the Baptist Health Hardin Caregivers COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Find us on Facebook or our website.

For more information:

facebook.com/ElizabethtownJuniorWomen

elizabethtownjrwomen.club/holiday-marketplace