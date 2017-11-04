Elk Tours at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park will offer guests unique elk viewing tours this fall and winter.

Participants are encouraged to bring cameras. The largest elk herds are located on privately owned lands that are normally closed to the public. This is one of the few opportunities available for the public to see the greatest number of elk.

The return of elk to the region is considered to be one of Kentucky’s biggest wildlife management success stories. The animals, after being gone from the state for 150 years, were returned in 1997. They now number around 10,000.

Visitors to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park can stay at a state park lodge or cottage to enjoy one of these unique tours.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Prestonsburg

Sep 16, 2017

4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Sep 16, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Sep 17, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Sep 23, 2017

4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Sep 23, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Sep 30, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Oct 01, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Oct 07, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Oct 08, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Oct 14, 2017

4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Oct 14, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Oct 15, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Nov 04, 2017

4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Nov 04, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Nov 25, 2017

4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Nov 25, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Dec 02, 2017

4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Dec 02, 2017

5:30 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is sponsoring elk tours at a cost of $30/person or $15/children 12 and under. This fee includes your transportation via van to the viewing sites and continental breakfast. We also offer Tour Packages that include lodging, dinner, and elk tour with continental breakfast for $160 per couple. Please choose a date to pre-register, as the tours do fill up quickly. Also, special group and business tours are available.

For more information call 1-800-325-0142