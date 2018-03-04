Elk Tours at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Elk Viewing at Jenny Wiley State Park

Participants are encouraged to bring cameras. The largest elk herds are located on privately owned lands that are normally closed to the public. This is one of the few opportunities available for the public to see the greatest number of elk.

The return of elk to the region is considered to be one of Kentucky’s biggest wildlife management success stories. The animals, after being gone from the state for 150 years, were returned in 1997. They now number around 10,000.

Visitors to Jenny Wiley and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Parks can stay at a state park lodge or cottage to enjoy one of these unique tours.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Prestonsburg

Jan 13, 2018 / 3:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Jan 13, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Jan 20, 2018 / 3:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Jan 20, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Feb 03, 2018 / 3:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Feb 03, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Feb 17, 2018 / 3:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Feb 17, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Feb 24, 2018 / 3:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Feb 24, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Mar 03, 2018 / 3:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Mar 03, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Mar 04, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Mar 10, 2018 / 3:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Mar 10, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

Mar 11, 2018 / 6:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is sponsoring Elk Viewing Tours at a cost of $30 per adult and $15 per child ages 12 and under. The fee includes transportation to the viewing sites and a continental breakfast. The park also offers packages for $160 for two people and includes lodging and breakfast. Because these tours fill up quickly, registration is suggested. Special group and business tours are also available.

For more information call 1-800-325-0142