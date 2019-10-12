Elk Tours at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Elk Viewing at Jenny Wiley State Park

Participants are encouraged to bring cameras. The largest elk herds are located on privately owned lands that are normally closed to the public. This is one of the few opportunities available for the public to see the greatest number of elk.

The return of elk to the region is considered to be one of Kentucky’s biggest wildlife management success stories. The animals, after being gone from the state for 150 years, were returned in 1997. They now number around 10,000.

Visitors to Jenny Wiley can stay at a state park lodge or cottage to enjoy one of these unique tours.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park elk tours are $30/person or $15/children 12 & under. This fee includes your transportation via van to the viewing sites with knowledgeable guide and breakfast. Elk Tour Packages are available with lodging, dinner for 2, and elk tour for two for $160.

For more information call 1-800-325-0142