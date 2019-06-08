Elkhorn Creek Float Fest
Peninsula Park Scott County Park Rd, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Hannah Sither Photography
Attendees floating on Elkhorn Creek during the 2018 Elkhorn Creek Float Fest
It’s back – The 2nd Annual Elkhorn Creek Float Fest is set for Saturday, June 8 at Peninsula Park in Georgetown, KY! Break out your festive tubes and sunscreen for a relaxing float along Kentucky’s loveliest and longest creeks. This family-friendly event takes place 11am to 5pm and includes music, food, prizes and an opportunity to learn about your local waterways.
Pre-registration: General admission/$7 and Children 12 & under admission/$5. Day-of registration: General admission/ $10 and Children 12 and under admission/$8. Pre-registration also offers single or double tube rental and an opportunity to win one of our awesome summertime prizes (worth up to a $100 value). We also welcome you to BYOT (bring your own tube), and of course – the bigger, the better!
Rain date: Saturday, June 15.
The Elkhorn Creek Float Fest is brought to you by Georgetown/Scott County Tourism and Georgetown - Scott County Parks and Recreation.
For more information call (502) 863-2547 or visit http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07egawsgt07eb8fee1&llr=etgc9dkab&fbclid=IwAR2wOlZ2hlrr6XyPd4s2dzpY524CLofKb1om9x0hK5wKXXIIZEDzalPoSPM