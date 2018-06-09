Elkhorn Creek Float Fest

Peninsula Park Scott County Park Rd, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

Elkhorn Creek Float Fest

Full day float on KY's longest creek, After Float Party at Country Boy Brewing

The inaugural Elkhorn Creek Float Fest takes place Sat., June 9, at Peninsula Park in Scott County. This new, kid-friendly event features a full day float from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Kentucky's longest creek and will be filmed by KET's Downstream Production for a feature about Georgetown.

This event takes place at beautiful Peninsula Park, which offers access to Elkhorn Creek. Tube rentals are available or participants may bring their own. A food truck by Georgetown/Scott County Friends of the Park will be onsite for food purchases or tubers can bring their own picnic.

At 5 p.m., the fun moves to Country Boy Brewing: Georgetown Taproom for an After Float Party that will last until 8 p.m. A drink token (for those 21-plus) and light refreshments will be provided.

Pre-registration for Float Fest is strongly encouraged and will include goodie bags.   Day-of registration is available at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $5 per person and includes a full day of tubing, the After Float Party plus lots of Georgetown-branded summer trinkets like sunglasses, fans, lip balm and more. Note: Life jackets are mandatory for all participants and must be size-appropriate and fully functional. Float Fest is for independent swimmers only.

For more information call 502-863-2547  or visit

Peninsula Park Scott County Park Rd, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Outdoor
502-863-2547
