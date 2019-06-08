Elkhorn Creek Float Fest

Spend a relaxing and enjoyable day on Kentucky’s longest and loveliest creeks during the 2nd Annual Elkhorn Creek Float Fest on Saturday, June 8. This family-friendly event takes place at Peninsula Park in Georgetown, KY, which offers two easy float routes along Elkhorn Creek. Participants are invited to bring their most festive floats or rent them on site. In addition to floating, the afternoon features food, drinks and music. Pre-registration will be available soon. Rain date is Saturday, June 15.

For more information call (502) 863-2547 or visit georgetownky.com