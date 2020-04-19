× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre Ella Enchanted: The Musical

Ella Enchanted: The Musical

We all feel like we have to do things we don’t want to sometimes - but Ella really doesn’t have a choice! When the fairy Lucinda gives her the “gift” of Obedience, Ella has to do anything anyone tells her to do - whether it’s tripping over her own feet or telling her best friend Prince Char to go away forever. But Ella isn’t content to let things stay that way. Armed with a magic book, the ability to speak six languages, and her determined nature, Ella sets off across Frell to find Lucinda and convince the fairy to break her spell, once and for all.

Based on the Newbery Honor Book by Gail Carson Levine, this re-imagining of the Cinderella story is a beautiful celebration of friendship, the magic of language, and the power we all have to change our destinies. Join Ella, Char, Lucinda, and a host of magical creatures and characters in this musical adaptation that will leave you smiling, give you hope, and maybe inspire you to outsmart a few ogres of your own.

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Adapted from the book by Gail Carson Levine

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Sunday, April 19 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, April 25 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, April 25 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, April 26 @ 2:00pm

Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children under 18

Best enjoyed by ages 7 and up

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

You’ll like this play if you like stories about: strong female characters, fairy tales, and musicals.

Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org/event/ella-enchanted/