Elmwood Stock Farm Fall Daytime Tour

Elmwood Stock Farm 3636 Paris Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky

Elmwood Stock Farm Fall Evening Tour

The final From the Ground Up Farm Tour of the year takes place October 18, 9-11 am, at Elmwood Stock Farm, in Georgetown, Ky. Fall is a peaceful time of year on the farm as the busiest season winds down, and this is a great time to follow Elmwood’s Mac Stone through the ins and outs of organic farming, from vegetable seed to your table. Take a look at the farm’s chickens, turkeys, cattle, sheep and pigs, too! Pre-registration is required.

 For more information or to repreregister visit  elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours.

Elmwood Stock Farm 3636 Paris Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky

8596210755

