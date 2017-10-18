Elmwood Stock Farm Fall Daytime Tour

Elmwood Stock Farm Fall Evening Tour

The final From the Ground Up Farm Tour of the year takes place October 18, 9-11 am, at Elmwood Stock Farm, in Georgetown, Ky. Fall is a peaceful time of year on the farm as the busiest season winds down, and this is a great time to follow Elmwood’s Mac Stone through the ins and outs of organic farming, from vegetable seed to your table. Take a look at the farm’s chickens, turkeys, cattle, sheep and pigs, too! Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to repreregister visit elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours.