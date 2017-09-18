Elmwood Stock Farm Fall Evening Tour

Come along on a farm tour as fall sets in on September 18, 5:45-7:45 pm. This From the Ground Up Farm Tour with Mac Stone offers a look at the inner workings of Elmwood Stock Farm in Georgetown, Ky. Learn what goes on behind the scenes to get wholesome, organic food to farmers markets and CSA farm-share members, see what’s happening with the poultry and livestock this time of year, and take home ideas for your own home garden and kitchen. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to preregister visit elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours.