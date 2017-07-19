Elmwood Stock Farm Summer Daytime Tour

Elmwood Stock Farm 3636 Paris Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky

Elmwood Stock Farm Summer Daytime Tour

Elmwood Stock Farm’s Mac Stone is leading a From the Ground Up Farm Tour on Wednesday, July 19, 9 to 11 am, at the farm in Georgetown, Ky. Take a look at how food is produced right here in Kentucky, learn about how Elmwood farms without the use of chemical pesticides, and spend the morning walking this beautiful property. Anyone who knows Mac knows that this summertime tour will be educational but also entertaining, full of Mac’s personal stories from years of working in agriculture.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to preregister visit elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours.

Elmwood Stock Farm 3636 Paris Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky

