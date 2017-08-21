Elmwood Stock Farm Summer Evening Tour

Elmwood Stock Farm 3636 Paris Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky

Elmwood Stock Farm Summer Evening Tour

Spend a summer evening at Elmwood Stock Farm during a From the Ground Up Farm Tour, Monday, August 21, 5:45-7:45 pm. Take a guided walk on this sixth-generation, organic, family farm in Georgetown, Ky., to understand how food goes from a tiny seed to your plate without the use of chemical pesticides. Visit with the chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys and sheep, and explore the farm’s wildlife, beneficial insects, bird life and soil life. Home gardeners, too, will leave with inspiration for their own backyards. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to preregister visit elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours.

Elmwood Stock Farm 3636 Paris Rd., Georgetown, Kentucky

