Eloise Houchens Center Trees of Christmas

Trees of Christmas

The yearly display began 42 years ago. Local organizations use their personal styles to fill the entire house with Christmas trees.

All invited to attend and bring family and friends to this special holiday event* 25 unique trees decorated by local civic groups and non-profits* Take family pictures for this year’s Christmas card*Vote for your favorite tree*Please help local children keep a little warmer this winterby donating hats, gloves, mittens and scarves

The Trees of Christmas will be open November 28th through December 21st.Monday through Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Sunday 1 to 4pmOther times by appointment at 270-842-6761

These events are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-842-6761 or visit Eloise B Houchens Center on Facebook.