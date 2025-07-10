× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Event Graphic

Embroidery Appliqué Workshop

Learn how to combine fabric and stitching to create beautiful appliqué designs using our embroidery machines!

In this hands-on workshop, you'll explore:

Choosing and layering fabrics

Working with fusible web

How to hoop and stabilize for appliqué

Stitching techniques and finishing touches

Let's add this new skill to your sewing toolbox, this class is a fun and creative way to elevate your projects. This workshop requires machine embroidery 101 as a prerequisite.

Hosted at Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Thursday, July 10th 5:30-7:30pm

Cost: $40

All materials included – just bring your creativity!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com