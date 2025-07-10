Embroidery Appliqué Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Embroidery Appliqué Workshop
Learn how to combine fabric and stitching to create beautiful appliqué designs using our embroidery machines!
In this hands-on workshop, you'll explore:
Choosing and layering fabrics
Working with fusible web
How to hoop and stabilize for appliqué
Stitching techniques and finishing touches
Let's add this new skill to your sewing toolbox, this class is a fun and creative way to elevate your projects. This workshop requires machine embroidery 101 as a prerequisite.
Hosted at Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Thursday, July 10th 5:30-7:30pm
Cost: $40
All materials included – just bring your creativity!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com