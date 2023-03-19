Emerging Flora and Fauna - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Emerging Flora and Fauna

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free

Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan where naturalist Jacob Crider will focus on spring ephemeral wildflowers, reptiles and amphibians, and other early spring creatures that pop up during the last week of winter. Wear comfortable shoes. Hike is easy to moderate. Bring binoculars, a camera or smartphone.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 

