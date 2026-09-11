Empanada Making

× Expand midway art studios Make & taste authentic empandas!

Join us for a fun, hands-on cooking experience and learn how to make tasty empanadas from the Empanada Queen herself!

During this interactive workshop, you’ll learn the techniques and secrets behind making authentic, flavorful empanadas. Each participant will prepare two empanadas and choose from the following delicious options:

Meat Lovers

● Chicken

● Beef

Veggie Delights

● Kale

● Potato

After preparing your empanadas, enjoy tasting your freshly fried creations with your classmates, served with Spanish rice and our signature house dipping sauce. You’ll also have the opportunity to enjoy our mocktail bar during the workshop.

🎁 Special Giveaway

One lucky participant will receive a complimentary box of 10 delicious empanadas from the Empanada Queen!

📍 Location

Midway Studios 100 East Main Street, 2nd Floor Above Midway Boutique Midway, Kentucky

Please note: Stair access only.

Ages: 16+

Your $55 registration includes:

● All cooking supplies and ingredients

● Hands-on instruction

● Two empanadas to prepare and enjoy

● Spanish rice and dipping sauce

● Access to the mocktail bar

● A fun and memorable cooking experience

Refund Policy: Refunds are provided only if the class is canceled.

Come ready to cook, learn, taste, and have a great time with the Empanada Queen!

For more information call 859-699-5050 or visit midwayartstudios.com