Empowerment Series for Women with Cancer

Central Baptist Church 110 Wilson Downing Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. The Empowerment Series for Women with Cancer is designed to help free women diagnosed with cancer from stress and fear as much as possible and provide answers to many of their questions.

This free series of programs is sponsored by Baptist Health Lexington is at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 110 Wilson Downing Road in Lexington.

The series is open to women who have ever been diagnosed with cancer regardless of where they are being treated. The programs, held once a month for eight consecutive months, feature a complimentary dinner and a speaker.

The topic of the Oct. 10 program is Finding Emotional Balance. Upcoming dates and topics are:

Nov. 14: Body Image After Cancer

Dec. 12: Caring for the Spirit

Jan. 9, 2018: Nutrition and Movement

Feb, 13, 2018: Integrative Therapies (massage, yoga and more)

March 13, 2018: Treatment for Cancer

April 10, 2018: Genetics

May 8, 2018 : Outing to paint at Pinot’s Palette

Participants may attend as many of the programs as they wish.

For more information or to register call (859) 260-4357.

Info
Health & Wellness
859-260-4357
