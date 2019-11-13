EmpowHer Conference
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Kelsey Malicote of Malicote Photography
Colene Elridge
Internationally acclaimed Life + Leadership Coach, author, and speaker Colene Elridge, aka Coach Colene, launches EmpowHer. To be held Nov. 13 in Lexington’s Manchester Music Hall, EmpowHer Conference is a high-energy, interactive, and hands-on experience where all the things “missing” from leadership development will be discussed.
