Enchanted Evening
to
Hopkins County Career & Technology Center 1775 Patriot Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42421
×
Happy Feet of Hopkins County
Enchanted Evening Infographic
This event was formerly known as the MNHHS Key Club Character Breakfast.
Tickets can be purchased online for $20 per person (cost includes dinner)
No ticket sales the day of the event. Online ticket sales only. All proceeds benefit Hopkins County Happy Feet.
For more information call (270) 836-2930.
Info
Hopkins County Career & Technology Center 1775 Patriot Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42421
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family