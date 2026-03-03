Enchanted Evening

Hopkins County Career & Technology Center 1775 Patriot Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42421

This event was formerly known as the MNHHS Key Club Character Breakfast.

Tickets can be purchased online for $20 per person (cost includes dinner)

No ticket sales the day of the event. Online ticket sales only. All proceeds benefit Hopkins County Happy Feet.

For more information call (270) 836-2930. 

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
