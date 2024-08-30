× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Louisville Silent Disco is back at the Enchanted Forest & Music Hall and we couldn't be more pumped!

Enchanted Forest Silent Disco

Louisville Silent Disco is back at the Enchanted Forest & Music Hall and we couldn't be more pumped! Just like last time, the jumbo video wall and stage lights will be pulsing while the beats will be thumping in your headphones with multiple channels to choose from. You can expect Decades, Pop, and Hip hop on 3 different channels - with permission to go where the forest and the music takes us. Shoutout to our special guest DJ, DJ Miles B! He absolutely crushes it every time and we're thrilled to welcome him back. This event is weather-dependent and if it rains, or looks like rain, we will have to cancel and will refund any purchased tickets.

$10 Headphone Rental and you must be 21+

Tons of drink and food options available from Floyd County Brewing, High Street Apothecary & Spinellis

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/77514-enchanted-forest-silent-disco