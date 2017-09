Enchanted Forest

Join us for our popular annual hike/theatrical production on Sunday, October 22nd. Costumed characters from the youth theatre of Hardin County will delight kids of all ages during this halloween-themed event!

Meet at 3:00 p.m. at the Arboretum entrance at Pritchard Community Center, 404 South Mulberry Street, Elizabethtown.

FREE & open to the public.

For more information visit greenspaceky.com