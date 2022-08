End of Summer Fly-In! - Madisonville Regional Airport

× Expand Madisonville Regional Airport Madisonville Regional Airport

Join us for an End of Summer fly-in! Enjoy lunch at the airport with your fellow pilot friends and soak up the last bit of summer flying.

- CTAF 122.7

- Avgas & JetA available (stay tuned for updated pricing)

- 6,050ft runway

For more information, please call 270.821.3453 or visit on Facebook - Madisonville Regional Airport