Endless Summer: Art Exhibition by "The Twenty"

Endless Summer brings the heat with vibrant works from 20 incredible artists. Don' miss this group exhibition that celebrates the colors, moods and memories that make summer unforgettable. "The Twenty" is an elite collective of acclaimed artists and associate members of the Artists’ Attic located in Lexington, Ky.

For more information call 8593128465 or visit bleubirdstudio.com/event-details/the-twenty-art-exhibition