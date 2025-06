× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Engrave a Tumbler Info Graphic

Laser Engrave a Tumbler Workshop

Personalize your own tumbler using our laser engraver!

In this beginner-friendly workshop, you’ll learn how to:

Design your custom artwork or choose from our templates

Prepare and set up a tumbler for rotary laser engraving

Safely operate the laser machine

Take home your professionally engraved tumbler!

Perfect for gifts, business branding, or your daily coffee companion. No prior experience required.

Makerspace WKy

Wed, July 23, 2025 5:30-7:30pm

Cost: $35

Includes tumbler + all materials

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com