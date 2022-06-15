Enslavement in Kentucky: History Talk and Dinner

× Expand Oldham County History Center Harrods Creek Slave Cemetery

Caroline Miller and Regina Lang have a shared history. As a native to Mason Co., KY, Regina’s roots reach far back into history. Her grandfather, Isaac Lang, was featured in a New York Times article in which he recounted boyhood stories of playing around the Anderson Slave Pen. The pen was found on a Mason County farm and later transported to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, OH. Caroline Miller, a local historian in adjacent Bracken County, has done detailed research about the Anderson Slave Pen and interviewed Regina’s grandfather, Issac, about the folklore and artifacts he discovered when he was a tenant on the farm during his youth.

Caroline, a local historian and member of the Bracken County Historical Society, continues to research and write about enslavement in the region, while Regina has worked as a non-profit administrator, theatre professional and art therapist and created Freedom Tyme Legacy Tours. She conducts tours for 25 or more throughout Mason County and surrounding areas, exploring sites and history that Caroline has revealed in her research. The evening will include a visit to the Harrods Creek Farm Slave Cemetery where over 120 graves have been identified by archaeologists.

