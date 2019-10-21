EnVision Forum at University of Kentucky

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Neil Chatterjee today announced the topics and several speakers for the first EnVision Forum, which will take place October 21 at Kroger Field Commonwealth Tower at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

The EnVision Forum, jointly sponsored by FERC and the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research, is an effort to gather thought leaders with new voices in the energy world to find solutions to the challenges posed by the market and fuel transitions that are changing the face of the energy industry.

For more information call (202) 502-8680,