The Envoy: From Kabul to the White House

Zalmay Khalilzad is one of the most experienced and respected American diplomats today, having helped guide American policy in the Middle East through the most turbulent years of the Iraq and Afghanistan occupations. Raised in Kabul, Afghanistan, he spent time as a teenager in California as an exchange student and later received his PhD from the University of Chicago. In 2001 he was made Special Envoy to Afghanistan by George W. Bush and was later appointed as Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ambassador to Iraq, and Permanent US Representative to the UN, becoming the highest ranking Muslim American in the Bush Administration.

He still maintains close ties with high-level leadership throughout the Middle East and Central Asia, and is regularly called upon to provide strategic advice to numerous heads of state. He appears frequently on US and foreign media outlets to share his foreign policy expertise.

Join the World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana as Former Ambassador Khalilzad discusses his childhood in Kabul, his experiences moving to the United States, his extensive foreign policy experience and role in post 9-11 Middle East policy, and his insights into the state of Middle East politics today.

Cost: 10$, Students | 20$ Public | + 30$ for included dinner

Time: 5:30 Reception | 6:00 Program | 7:30 Dinner

