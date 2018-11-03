Equestricon

Your passes to Horse Racing's first and only convention, designed to celebrate the sport with its fans! Meet the stars of the game, learn from experts and industry leaders, hear stories that capture the richness of Horse Racing. Whether you're a new fan, a longtime bettor, an industry participant or just curious about the sport, there is something for everyone over these two days in Louisville, Kentucky!

Equestricon will feature provocative panel guests, vibrant discussion, endless entertainment and provide a one of a kind networking experience.

For more information visit equestricon.com