Equine Art, Antique, and Rare Book Auction

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

This highly anticipated event returns to include an array of amazing equine art. Artists represented include George Ford Morris, Helen Hayse, Sally Jackson, Edwin Bogucki, John Thomas Berry, and Maretta Kennedy. Also included is a premium selection of antique posters and other memorabilia. There is something for everyone! To request a catalog call (859) 259-2746 or amy@asbmuseum.org.

Auction preview will be held June 3 - 7, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org

