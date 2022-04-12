Equity in Arts' Lunchbreak at Lodgic

to

Lodgic Everyday Community 552 E Market St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Grab a sweet or savory bite at Everyday Cafe at Lodgic or bring your favorite homemade meal and meet Equity in Arts leaders in Everyday Cafe to lunch, learn, and laugh.

Weekly meetups include a variety of community conversations and interactive micro-workshops featuring leadership topics, mental health awareness insights, visual and performing arts.

Bring an appetite to lunch and learn and save room for seconds!

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/lunch-break-at-lodgic-tickets-311944603707?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning
to
