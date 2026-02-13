Equus Run Kentucky Humanities Chautauqua Series

Three unforgettable evenings where iconic Kentucky figures step out of the past and into the present.

March 13 – Adolph Rupp: The legendary coach who made Kentucky basketball a statewide passion

April 3 – Loretta Lynn: The Queen of Country Music, sharing her journey from Butcher Holler to the world stage

April 17 – Mary Todd Lincoln: A powerful First Lady reflecting on love, loss, and a nation divided

Join us among the vines for award-winning wine, captivating storytelling, and Kentucky history told in the first person.

Three nights. Three legends. One unforgettable series.

For more information call 859-846-9463 or visit equusrunvineyards.com