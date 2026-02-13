Equus Run Kentucky Humanities Chautauqua Series

Equus Run Vineyards 1280 Moores Mill Road, Midway, Kentucky 40347

Three unforgettable evenings where iconic Kentucky figures step out of the past and into the present.

March 13 – Adolph Rupp: The legendary coach who made Kentucky basketball a statewide passion

April 3 – Loretta Lynn: The Queen of Country Music, sharing her journey from Butcher Holler to the world stage

April 17 – Mary Todd Lincoln: A powerful First Lady reflecting on love, loss, and a nation divided

Join us among the vines for award-winning wine, captivating storytelling, and Kentucky history told in the first person.

Three nights. Three legends. One unforgettable series.

For more information call 859-846-9463 or visit equusrunvineyards.com

