Equus & Jack’s Lounge to Host Bourbon Tasting

Equus & Jack’s Lounge will offer a bourbon tasting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5. Attendees will be invited to taste four distinctive bourbons while they enjoy light appetizers from chef Dean Corbett. Bourbon specialist Susan Reigler will host the evening, chat with guests about the bourbons they are sipping and share her extensive knowledge of the spirit. The cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited, so please call (502) 897-9721 to make a reservation.

During the tasting, guests will have pours of the following bourbons:

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style

Bulleit Barrel Strength

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

Stagg Jr. Barrel Proof

A Louisville native, Reigler is an award-winning writer and certified executive bourbon steward who leads bourbon tastings from Savannah to Seattle. She has been a judge for craft spirits awards and numerous bourbon cocktail contests. In addition, she helps restaurants and retailers select barrels from distilleries for private bourbon bottlings. Reigler is the current president of the Bourbon Women Association.

For more information visit equusrestaurant.com