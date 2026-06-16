× Expand Midway Art Studios Artfully Fabulous 4:5 - 1 Wine release and local artisans

Equus Run New Wine Release & Art Market

Enjoy a beautiful afternoon at Equus Run Vineyards during their Summer wine release weekend. Make your way to the barn right behind the tasting room for our handmade market including paintings, pottery, jewelry and more from local artisans. Sip & shop to your heart's content! We can't wait to see you there.

For more information visit on Facebook: Artfully Fabulous at Equus Run Vineyards