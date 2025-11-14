× Expand THROWBACK THURSDAY The ERAS Show | A Pop Punk Tribute to Taylor Swift

Mark your calendars, Swifties and emos of ALL AGES — we’re celebrating every era with a full night of Taylor Swift hits, completely reimagined by a live band (no DJs, no playlists, just the real thing). From Fearless to TTPD, it’s going to be a glitter-soaked, sing-your-heart-out, dance-until-your-voice-is-gone kind of night.

And because we can’t resist doubling down on the nostalgia — our friends Business of Misery will be kicking things off with a full tribute to Paramore.

🎶 The setlist? Taylor’s greatest hits across all ten eras.

🎂 The date? Taylor’s birthday.

💖 The vibe? Friendship bracelets required.

Tell your group chat, grab your sequins, and get ready for the ultimate Taylor + Paramore tribute night.

For more information visit tixr.com/groups/headliners/events/throwback-thursday-presents-the-eras-show-160820