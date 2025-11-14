The ERAS Show | A Pop Punk Tribute to Taylor Swift
to
Headliners Music Hall 1386 Lexington Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
THROWBACK THURSDAY
Mark your calendars, Swifties and emos of ALL AGES — we’re celebrating every era with a full night of Taylor Swift hits, completely reimagined by a live band (no DJs, no playlists, just the real thing). From Fearless to TTPD, it’s going to be a glitter-soaked, sing-your-heart-out, dance-until-your-voice-is-gone kind of night.
And because we can’t resist doubling down on the nostalgia — our friends Business of Misery will be kicking things off with a full tribute to Paramore.
🎶 The setlist? Taylor’s greatest hits across all ten eras.
🎂 The date? Taylor’s birthday.
💖 The vibe? Friendship bracelets required.
Tell your group chat, grab your sequins, and get ready for the ultimate Taylor + Paramore tribute night.
For more information visit tixr.com/groups/headliners/events/throwback-thursday-presents-the-eras-show-160820