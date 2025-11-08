Eric Bolander ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

The Burl 375 Thompson Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Album Release Show

Eric Bolander

w/ Brother Smith & Mule Haggard

11/8/2025

INDOOR SHOW

All ages

Doors 7:00 PM | Show 8:00 PM

$15 presale/$20 day of show

For more information call 8593383459 or visit theburltickets.com 

Info

Concerts & Live Music
8593383459
