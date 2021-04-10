Eric Bolander w/Shelby Lore Live Concert at The Venue

× Expand Eric Bolander Eric Bolander

Eric Bolander's flavor of Americana/folk music offers soulful vocal tone with thoughtful melodies that have staying power. Lyrically driven by life experiences, Eric's songs will give you a glimpse into his life and a realization that happiness can be perpetuated through pain.

Shelby Lore Live from 8 - 9 P.M.

Eric Bolander Trio Takes #TheVenue109 Stage at 9:00 P.M.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDBD2x0bIWs

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com