Eric D. Yates Memorial Run

Google Calendar - Eric D. Yates Memorial Run - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eric D. Yates Memorial Run - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eric D. Yates Memorial Run - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eric D. Yates Memorial Run - 2017-09-20 00:00:00

Chaney's Dairy Barn 9191 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Eric D. Yates Memorial Run

The WKU Army ROTC program will host the eighth annual Eric D. Yates Memorial Run on Sept. 20.

The 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk will begin at 6 p.m. at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, 9191 Nashville Road.

Yates, a 2008 WKU graduate from Rineyville, was killed in action Sept. 17, 2010, after an improvised explosive device detonated near his patrol in Afghanistan. Yates served in the Army’s 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell.

Proceeds from the event benefit the 1LT Eric Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund. 

Registration for the run/walk is $20 in advance at endurancecui.active.com/new/events/43660554/select-race?_p=7423225001169696 or $25 at the event. On-site registration will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Advance registration includes an event T-shirt.

For information call (270) 745-4293 or visit wku.edu/rotc.

Info
Chaney's Dairy Barn 9191 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Google Calendar - Eric D. Yates Memorial Run - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eric D. Yates Memorial Run - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eric D. Yates Memorial Run - 2017-09-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eric D. Yates Memorial Run - 2017-09-20 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™