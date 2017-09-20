Eric D. Yates Memorial Run

The WKU Army ROTC program will host the eighth annual Eric D. Yates Memorial Run on Sept. 20.

The 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk will begin at 6 p.m. at Chaney’s Dairy Barn, 9191 Nashville Road.

Yates, a 2008 WKU graduate from Rineyville, was killed in action Sept. 17, 2010, after an improvised explosive device detonated near his patrol in Afghanistan. Yates served in the Army’s 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell.

Proceeds from the event benefit the 1LT Eric Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Registration for the run/walk is $20 in advance at endurancecui.active.com/new/events/43660554/select-race?_p=7423225001169696 or $25 at the event. On-site registration will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Advance registration includes an event T-shirt.

For information call (270) 745-4293 or visit wku.edu/rotc.