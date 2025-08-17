× Expand Receptions Event Centers Marketing Bridal Show Erlanger 2025 (2160 x 1080 px) - 1 Erlanger Bridal Show

Make your wedding day memorable! Join our Erlanger Bridal Show on August 17, 2025. Spend the day meeting and talking with the best local wedding vendors: cake designers, DJs, photographers, event décor, and flower vendors.

Would you like a chance to win a complimentary wedding reception with Receptions? Enter for your chance to win when you check in at the door. You must be present to win raffle prizes.

For more information call 8597462700 or visit receptionsinc.com