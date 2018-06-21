Erlanger Depot Days!
Museum and Caboose will be open after the program.
Tuesdays & Thursdays
June 5-July 26, 2018
10:30am-12:00pm
June 5 Local Sports Heroes
June 7 Comic Super Heroes
June 12 Live Animals!
June 14 Celebrate Animals (no live animals)
June 19 Soils, Dirt, and Mud
June 21 Plants
June 26 Summer Games
June 28 Geology
July 3 Happy Birthday, America
July 5 Mobile Milking Classroom (with a live cow!)
July 10 Nutrition & Outdoor Cooking
July 12 Astronomy
July 17 Ocean!
July 19 Water Play!
July 24 Music!
July 26 Picnic!
For more information call (859) 962-4147 or visit kentonlibrary.org