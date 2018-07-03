Erlanger Depot Days!

Museum and Caboose will be open after the program.

Tuesdays & Thursdays

June 5-July 26, 2018

10:30am-12:00pm

June 5 Local Sports Heroes

June 7 Comic Super Heroes

June 12 Live Animals!

June 14 Celebrate Animals (no live animals)

June 19 Soils, Dirt, and Mud

June 21 Plants

June 26 Summer Games

June 28 Geology

July 3 Happy Birthday, America

July 5 Mobile Milking Classroom (with a live cow!)

July 10 Nutrition & Outdoor Cooking

July 12 Astronomy

July 17 Ocean!

July 19 Water Play!

July 24 Music!

July 26 Picnic!

For more information call (859) 962-4147 or visit kentonlibrary.org