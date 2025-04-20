× Expand Receptions Event Centers Marketing Erlanger Easter Brunch (2160 x 1080 px) Eventbrite - 1 Erlanger Easter Brunch Celebration

Celebrate Easter with the Easter Bunny at Receptions Erlanger. Treat your family to brunch on Easter at Receptions Event Centers Erlanger on April 20, 2025, starting at 12:00 PM. Make memories with your family on Easter. This experience includes a kids' coloring contest, a cookie-decorating station, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Event Details

🗓 April 20, 2025

🕓 12:00 PM

📍 Receptions Event Centers Erlanger 1379 Donaldson Hwy; Erlanger KY 41018

Pricing

$34.95 a person

- $3 discount for seniors

- Half Price Children 5 to 12

- Children under 5 free

Enjoy over 25 items during our brunch while making memories with your family. There will be food for all ages to enjoy.

For more information call 8597462700 or visit receptionsinc.com