Erth's Dinasaur Zoo Live

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Center Stage Presents “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live” –

Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, 7:00pm.

Presented by Lake Cumberland Performing Arts in partnership with The Center for Rural Development.

Get ready for the ultimate playdate – 65 million years in the making – as Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE guides your family on a breathtaking tour that begins in pre-historic Australia. You’ll observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance. Brought to life by a team of skilled performers and puppeteers, and designed with the help of professional paleontologists,

Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE’s puppets are so extraordinarily realistic you may feel the urge to run and hide – but don’t! Because you won’t want to miss a minute of this fun, unique, entertaining and educational live show created by Erth Visual & Physical of Sydney, Australia. While it may indeed have been 65 million years in the making, we think you’ll agree it’s well worth the wait.

For more information call 606-677-6000 or visit centertech.com.

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
