Erth's Dinosaur Zoo

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live! On Stage

Saturday, January 25, 2025 @ 2:00pm

Get ready for the ultimate playdate - 65 million years in the making - as Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE guides your family on a breathtaking tour that begins in pre-historic Australia. You’ll observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that will forever connect them to their world. Brought to life by a team of skilled performers and puppeteers, and designed with the help of professional paleontologists, Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE’s puppets are so extraordinarily realistic you may feel the urge to run and hide - but don’t! Because you won’t want to miss a minute of this fun, unique, entertaining and educational live show created by Erth Visual & Physical of Sydney, Australia. While it may indeed have been 65 million years in the making, we think you’ll agree, it’s well worth the wait.

Dinosaurs, big and small, live on stage (with assistance from some lucky volunteers) make for both an informative and hilarious trip to the theater. Expect a roaring good time while observing, meeting, and interacting with over 19 dinosaurs, including the Triceratops, T. Rex, Megneura, Leaellynasaura, Titanosaur, and more! The most exciting and unique live animal presentation you’re likely to witness, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, from humble origins, has hit international fame with tours spanning the USA, UK, Europe, Asia, and of course, Australia-wide.

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Grades K through 8, Family Friendly

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com