Essence in Harmony Concert at Mammoth Cave

Mammoth Cave National Park will host a free concert by the music group Essence in Harmony on Saturday, October 12 at 6:30 pm CT at the park’s outdoor amphitheater. The concert is a part of a year-long commemoration of 400 years of African American history, and will celebrate how African American culture is interwoven with society.

The Essence in Harmony singers came together to entertain and educate younger generations on the Black Experience that can be found through many different genres of music. The group’s music favors the African Diaspora and their performance is based off of traditional Spirituals and Gospel Charts. They perform these genres for the public to educate and promote awareness of the term and its use, and welcome individuals from all walks of life who share the same goal of educating and sharing the rich African American heritage with today's youth.

On Facebook: MammothCaveNationalPark

For more information visit nps.gov/maca