The Essence of Reflection: A Conversation with Dr. Liz Andrews

In conjunction with Sandra Charles' The Reality of Our Essence, KMAC is delighted to host a presentation by Dr. Liz Andrews.

Dr. Andrews will discuss her own research and work, highlighting the traditions of portraiture and African-American representation in American art. In this talk, Dr. Andrews places the work of Sandra Charles within a larger context of figurative art. Drawing from early photography, the Harlem Renaissance, the Black Arts movement, and contemporary art, this talk reveals ways that Black Americans have used portraiture to project Black beauty into the world. Dr. Andrews shows the work of Sandra Charles as a part of a lineage of artists who have created beautiful, bold, and complex reflections of Black women.

Andrews is the Executive Director of the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art and co-curator of The Obama Portraits Tour and the Black American Portraits exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

This program is free and open to the public, and will take place on Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at 2 pm at KMAC Museum Dr. Andrews will speak for roughly 40 minutes, followed by 10-15 minutes of Q&A. No registration is required.

We hope to see you there for this exciting opportunity!

Any questions about this program can be sent to Hunter Kissel, KMAC's Director of Engagement, at hunter@kmacmuseum.org.